B. Riley Financial Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley Financial in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. B. Riley Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 45.69% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EverQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded EverQuote from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

EverQuote Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 731,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,728. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $840.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $190.56 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 15.35%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. EverQuote's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 4,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $126,529.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 165,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,217,721.36. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $111,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,801,107. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,586 shares of company stock worth $1,043,114. Corporate insiders own 23.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,494 shares of the company's stock worth $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 28.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,517,000 after buying an additional 211,360 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 47.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the company's stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 293,160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 901,207 shares of the company's stock worth $24,333,000 after buying an additional 405,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,644,000 after acquiring an additional 188,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EverQuote this week:

Positive Sentiment: EverQuote reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $195.1 million , up 24.6% year over year, while EPS of $0.53 exceeded the consensus estimate of $0.52. The results indicate continued demand for the company’s insurance customer-acquisition platform. EverQuote Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

EverQuote reported second-quarter revenue of approximately , up 24.6% year over year, while EPS of exceeded the consensus estimate of $0.52. The results indicate continued demand for the company’s insurance customer-acquisition platform. Positive Sentiment: Management expects third-quarter 2026 revenue of $198 million to $208 million , with the midpoint modestly above Wall Street’s $201.7 million estimate. The company also reiterated its longer-term objective of reaching a $1 billion annual revenue run rate . EverQuote Q3 2026 Revenue Outlook

Management expects third-quarter 2026 revenue of , with the midpoint modestly above Wall Street’s $201.7 million estimate. The company also reiterated its longer-term objective of reaching a . Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target from $25 to $30 and maintained a Buy rating, suggesting the analyst sees additional upside after the earnings report. Needham Price Target Report

Needham raised its price target from and maintained a Buy rating, suggesting the analyst sees additional upside after the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst consensus price target is approximately $24.17 , indicating limited upside relative to the current trading level, although individual estimates remain more optimistic. EverQuote Consensus Price Target

The analyst consensus price target is approximately , indicating limited upside relative to the current trading level, although individual estimates remain more optimistic. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s decline appears tied to cautious interpretation of the outlook: the broad Q3 revenue range includes a low end below consensus, and the company did not provide a clear EPS forecast. Investors may also have been looking for a larger guidance increase after the quarterly beat, creating a “sell-the-news” reaction.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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