Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,574.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,670 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,670 price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,700 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Babcock International Group to a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,554 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

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Babcock International Group Trading Down 1.3%

LON:BAB opened at GBX 1,216 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,314.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,287.15. The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.82. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 739.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,527.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment.

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