Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

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Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:BDGI opened at C$63.71 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$65.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.58. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$36.42 and a 1-year high of C$82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of C$280.79 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 EPS for the current year.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America's provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

Further Reading

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