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Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Badger Infrastructure Solutions logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Moderate Buy consensus from eight brokerages (four hold, four buy) with an average 1‑year target of C$77.25.
  • Analyst moves are mixed: Stifel raised its target to C$82 while TD, BMO, National Bank and CIBC trimmed targets into the roughly C$74–C$80 range.
  • Shares opened at C$63.71 (below the C$77.25 consensus) with a 1‑year range of C$36.42–C$82.57; the company has a market cap of C$2.15B, a P/E of 36.41, and last quarter EPS of C$0.47 on C$280.8M revenue.
  • Interested in Badger Infrastructure Solutions? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:BDGI opened at C$63.71 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$65.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.58. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$36.42 and a 1-year high of C$82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of C$280.79 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 EPS for the current year.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America's provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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