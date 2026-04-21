Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) CEO Kenneth Bockhorst Purchases 2,200 Shares

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Bockhorst acquired 2,200 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.53 per share, with a total value of $258,566.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,073,480.28. The trade was a 4.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Bockhorst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Kenneth Bockhorst acquired 3,300 shares of Badger Meter stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $152.42 per share, with a total value of $502,986.00.

Get Badger Meter alerts: Sign Up

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI traded up $7.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.41. 1,729,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,008. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.08. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $151.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.96.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.71 million during the quarter. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 14.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Badger Meter's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Badger Meter News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Research upgraded Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Badger Meter from $174.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Badger Meter from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $166.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 27.3% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Badger Meter, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Badger Meter wasn't on the list.

While Badger Meter currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here