Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) VP Acquires $99,785.40 in Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) VP Edward Callahan acquired 858 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.30 per share, with a total value of $99,785.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 1,186 shares in the company, valued at $137,931.80. This represents a 261.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Badger Meter Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.51. The stock had a trading volume of 536,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,357. The business's 50 day moving average is $151.02 and its 200-day moving average is $166.53. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.09 and a 52 week high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $220.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Badger Meter's payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

More Badger Meter News

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Positive Sentiment: Senior insiders made sizeable purchases on April 21 (CEO Kenneth Bockhorst 2,200 shares at ~$117.53; multiple VPs also bought hundreds–1,700 shares), a strong signal of management confidence and a near‑term positive catalyst for sentiment. SEC Filing - CEO Purchase

Senior insiders made sizeable purchases on April 21 (CEO Kenneth Bockhorst 2,200 shares at ~$117.53; multiple VPs also bought hundreds–1,700 shares), a strong signal of management confidence and a near‑term positive catalyst for sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Aggregate insider activity shows meaningful increases in executive stakes (several VPs increased holdings), reinforcing the view that management expects value at current levels. SEC Filing - VP Tarantino

Aggregate insider activity shows meaningful increases in executive stakes (several VPs increased holdings), reinforcing the view that management expects value at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Badger reported Q1 results showing adjusted EPS of $0.93 and revenue ~$202.3M; management says the shortfall was driven mainly by project timing — relevant for near‑term guidance but not necessarily a structural change. Earnings Presentation

Badger reported Q1 results showing adjusted EPS of $0.93 and revenue ~$202.3M; management says the shortfall was driven mainly by project timing — relevant for near‑term guidance but not necessarily a structural change. Neutral Sentiment: Badger pays a modest dividend and institutions remain large holders ( Vanguard, State Street, Invesco ), which can provide stability even amid headline volatility. MarketBeat - Holdings & Dividend

Badger pays a modest dividend and institutions remain large holders ( Vanguard, State Street, Invesco ), which can provide stability even amid headline volatility. Negative Sentiment: The Q1 miss prompted analysts to lower models and price targets (reports from RBC, Stifel, Robert W. Baird and others), creating downward pressure as expectations are reset. Benzinga: Analysts Slash Forecasts

The Q1 miss prompted analysts to lower models and price targets (reports from RBC, Stifel, Robert W. Baird and others), creating downward pressure as expectations are reset. Negative Sentiment: Investor‑loss litigation alerts (Pomerantz LLP and others) are active, introducing legal headline risk that can amplify volatility and weigh on sentiment while investigations proceed. GlobeNewswire: Pomerantz Investigation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $173.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $197.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $166.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Meter

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 12.2% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company's stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

Further Reading

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