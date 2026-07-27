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BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
BAE Systems logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Analysts give BAE Systems a “Moderate Buy” consensus: four of six covering firms recommend buying the stock, while two rate it a hold. The average 12-month price target is GBX 2,228.
  • BAE Systems’ shares opened at GBX 1,971, with a market capitalization of approximately £61.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81.
  • Recent developments remain supportive, including renewed focus on UK defense spending, the unveiling of its “Brontanax” collaborative combat aircraft concept, and a £708 million contract extension. Insider activity was mixed, with one executive selling shares while another purchased stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,228.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BA

BAE Systems Stock Performance

LON BA opened at GBX 1,971 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,901.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,029.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.81. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,415.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 44,140 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,032, for a total transaction of £896,924.80. Also, insider Brad Greve acquired 2,760 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,909 per share, for a total transaction of £52,688.40. Insiders purchased a total of 2,784 shares of company stock worth $5,304,824 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More BAE Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting BAE Systems this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: BAE Systems is benefiting from renewed attention on UK defense spending after CEO Charles Woodburn warned that current budgets “fall well short” of what is needed, reinforcing expectations for continued demand for defense contractors. UK complacent about war threat, warns BAE boss
  • Positive Sentiment: The company unveiled “Brontanax,” its first collaborative combat aircraft concept, signaling BAE’s progress in autonomous air combat and potentially positioning it for future orders in the UK and export markets. BAE Systems unveils Brontanax, UK's first collaborative combat aircraft
  • Positive Sentiment: BAE also announced a £708 million contract extension, which supports near-term revenue visibility and could help sustain jobs and industrial activity in its UK defense operations. £708m contract extension means significant boost to BAE Systems and jobs in Lancashire's defence industry
  • Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted BAE Systems trading higher, but the move was largely attributed to the broader run of defense-related headlines rather than a single new financial disclosure. BAE Systems LON: BA Trading Up 0.8% - Here's Why

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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