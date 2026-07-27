BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,228.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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BAE Systems Stock Performance

LON BA opened at GBX 1,971 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,901.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,029.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.81. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,415.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 44,140 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,032, for a total transaction of £896,924.80. Also, insider Brad Greve acquired 2,760 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,909 per share, for a total transaction of £52,688.40. Insiders purchased a total of 2,784 shares of company stock worth $5,304,824 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More BAE Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting BAE Systems this week:

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

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