Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

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Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Price Performance

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc ( LON:BGUK Get Free Report ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 211 and last traded at GBX 211, with a volume of 329075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.38. The company has a market capitalization of £233.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

In related news, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 5,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.72. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 - 65 companies. 10% of the total asset value of the Trust can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in private companies. Sector and industry weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection.

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