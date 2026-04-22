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Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) hit a new 52-week high of GBX 211 on Wednesday, with 329,075 shares trading (previous close GBX 209).
  • The stock is trading above both its 50-day (GBX 196.15) and 200-day (GBX 201.38) moving averages, and the company has a market cap of £233.28 million with a P/E of 7.45.
  • Insider Cathy Pitt purchased 5,014 shares at GBX 198 on March 5 (≈£9,927.72), while insiders collectively own only 0.44% of the trust.
  • Interested in Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 211 and last traded at GBX 211, with a volume of 329075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.38. The company has a market capitalization of £233.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

In related news, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 5,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.72. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 - 65 companies. 10% of the total asset value of the Trust can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in private companies. Sector and industry weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection.

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