Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $64.4390 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.58 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.00%. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 1.6%

BCSF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.62. 39,974 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,414. The company has a market cap of $818.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $15.84.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance's payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 352.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,069 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $121,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance NYSE: BCSF is a closed-end interval fund organized as a specialty finance company. Since commencing operations in March 2017, the company has focused on originating and acquiring debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. It is structured to offer investors access to private credit and special situations strategies that are typically unavailable through traditional public debt markets.

The firm's core business activities include direct lending to U.S.

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