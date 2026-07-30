Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.The business had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Baldwin Insurance Group updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.420-0.460 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Baldwin Insurance Group's conference call:

Second-quarter profitability and cash flow improved materially: revenue reached $493 million, adjusted EBITDA rose 37% to $117 million, and adjusted free cash flow increased 437% year over year to $46 million.

revenue reached $493 million, adjusted EBITDA rose 37% to $117 million, and adjusted free cash flow increased 437% year over year to $46 million. Management said underlying organic growth was approximately 8% after adjusting for partnerships and temporary accounting and integration headwinds, and expects growth to accelerate to high-single digits or better in the fourth quarter.

The CAC partnership continued to outperform, with second-quarter revenue growth of 23%, sales velocity of 59%, retention above 92%, and more than $100 million of closed-won new business including future effective dates.

Full-year guidance remains largely unchanged at mid-single-digit organic revenue growth, while third-quarter guidance calls for $485 million–$495 million of revenue, $105 million–$110 million of adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS of $0.42–$0.46.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $39 million, while legacy IAS faces approximately $4 million–$5 million of additional revenue impact in the second half from integration-related personnel changes; net leverage also rose to roughly 4.5 times after an $80 million share repurchase, and further buybacks are currently paused.

Get BWIN alerts: Sign Up

Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,527. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Baldwin Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWIN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Baldwin Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baldwin Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here