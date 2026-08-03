Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.33.

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Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,876,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.33 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Baldwin Insurance Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $2,756,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baldwin Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 848,407 shares of the company's stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 289,879 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 881,885 shares of the company's stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company's stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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