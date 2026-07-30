Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Shares Down 6.9% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP - Get Free Report) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.51. 1,155,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,124,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.77.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts: Sign Up

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 78.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of C$27.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ballard Power Systems

In other Ballard Power Systems news, insider Limited Weichai Power Hong Kong International Development Co. sold 2,111,111 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$12,371,110.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,020,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$257,960,721.86. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. Also, insider Ltd. Weichai Power Co. sold 2,399,353 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$13,772,286.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,621,248 shares in the company, valued at C$238,905,963.52. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,064,347 shares of company stock worth $58,240,001. Company insiders own 15.53% of the company's stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ballard Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ballard Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Ballard Power Systems currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here