Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 17.65%.

Here are the key takeaways from Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria's conference call:

Record earnings and profitability: BBVA reported second-quarter attributable profit of €3.062 billion, up 11.4% year over year, with first-half ROTE reaching 22.2%. Management raised its 2026 group ROTE outlook to around 21%.

BBVA reported second-quarter attributable profit of €3.062 billion, up 11.4% year over year, with first-half ROTE reaching 22.2%. Management raised its 2026 group ROTE outlook to around 21%. Strong revenue and loan growth continued: Core revenues benefited from 17.8% year-over-year net interest income growth and 16.2% growth in fees, while group loans rose 17.7% in constant euros. Spain and Mexico continued gaining lending market share, particularly in consumer, cards, SMEs and enterprises.

Core revenues benefited from 17.8% year-over-year net interest income growth and 16.2% growth in fees, while group loans rose 17.7% in constant euros. Spain and Mexico continued gaining lending market share, particularly in consumer, cards, SMEs and enterprises. Higher shareholder distributions: BBVA expects to complete its existing €4 billion buyback by August 3 and announced a new €2 billion extraordinary buyback, with the first €1 billion tranche starting August 5. Management reiterated its commitment to distribute capital above a 12% CET1 target.

BBVA expects to complete its existing €4 billion buyback by August 3 and announced a new €2 billion extraordinary buyback, with the first €1 billion tranche starting August 5. Management reiterated its commitment to distribute capital above a 12% CET1 target. Mexico and South America outlook upgraded: BBVA raised Mexico’s expected 2026 loan growth to around 10%, net interest income growth to high single digits, and expects Mexican cost of risk below 335 basis points. South America revenue growth is now expected in the high teens, supported by lending momentum and improving asset quality.

BBVA raised Mexico’s expected 2026 loan growth to around 10%, net interest income growth to high single digits, and expects Mexican cost of risk below 335 basis points. South America revenue growth is now expected in the high teens, supported by lending momentum and improving asset quality. Turkey remains a risk area: Tight monetary conditions and elevated retail provisioning reduced margins, and the bank raised its 2026 Turkish cost-of-risk guidance to around 220 basis points from 200 basis points. Management also said exiting hyperinflation accounting by 2028 is increasingly at risk.

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Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Up 7.5%

BBVA stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. 3,161,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,230. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 110,507 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,361 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 579,952 shares of the bank's stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the bank's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has an average rating of "Hold".

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About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria NYSE: BBVA is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain's largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA's core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

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