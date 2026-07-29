Banco Bradesco (BBD) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $7.2243 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts expect Banco Bradesco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the bank's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the bank's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the bank's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 34.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the bank's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Banco Bradesco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBD

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil's largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil's retail and corporate credit markets.

The company's product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

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