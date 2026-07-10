Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Up 4.5% - What's Next?

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.1760. Approximately 1,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 73,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBDO

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 4.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.95%.The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a yield of 408.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Banco Bradesco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian commercial bank and financial services company headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, Bradesco has grown into one of Brazil's largest private-sector banks, serving individual, small-business and corporate clients through an extensive network of branches, correspondents and digital channels.

The bank's operations span retail and commercial banking products including deposit accounts, payment services, lending (personal, mortgage and corporate), credit cards and cash management.

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