Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Trading Down 4.1% - Time to Sell?

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 35,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 76,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Banco Bradesco Trading Down 3.7%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.95%.The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Banco Bradesco's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the bank's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 974.0% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,898 shares of the bank's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian commercial bank and financial services company headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, Bradesco has grown into one of Brazil's largest private-sector banks, serving individual, small-business and corporate clients through an extensive network of branches, correspondents and digital channels.

The bank's operations span retail and commercial banking products including deposit accounts, payment services, lending (personal, mortgage and corporate), credit cards and cash management.

Further Reading

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