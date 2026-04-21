Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Banco Do Brasil SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $4.98. Banco Do Brasil shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 96,677 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Banco Do Brasil from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Do Brasil presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Banco Do Brasil Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Banco Do Brasil had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Do Brasil SA will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Do Brasil Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA is one of Brazil's largest and oldest financial institutions, founded in 1808. As a state-controlled commercial bank with a long history in the country's financial system, it provides a broad range of universal banking services to individual, corporate and public-sector clients. The bank's activities include retail banking, corporate and commercial lending, asset management, investment banking, treasury and capital markets operations, trade finance and international banking services.

Banco do Brasil offers a full suite of products such as deposit accounts, payment and cash management services, mortgages and consumer credit, credit cards, leasing and structured finance, as well as insurance and pension products through affiliated businesses.

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