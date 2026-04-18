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Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Banco Santander logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares crossed above its 50-day moving average — Banco Santander traded above its 50‑day MA of GBX 876.88 on Friday, last at GBX 950 and hitting GBX 963.43 on a volume of 497,570 shares.
  • Valuation and technical context: the stock's 200‑day MA is GBX 846.33, market capitalization is £137.22 billion, price‑to‑earnings ratio is 10.56, PEG is 2.18, and beta is 0.92.
  • Ana Patricia Botin purchased 100,000 shares at an average price of GBX 848 on March 5 (total value £848,000); corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company.
  • Interested in Banco Santander? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 876.88 and traded as high as GBX 963.43. Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 950, with a volume of 497,570 shares changing hands.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 876.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 846.33. The company has a market capitalization of £137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Banco Santander

In other Banco Santander news, insider Ana Patricia Botin purchased 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 848 per share, with a total value of £848,000. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services. The company also provides asset management and private banking services; and insurance products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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