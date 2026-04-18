Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

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Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. ( LON:BNC Get Free Report ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 876.88 and traded as high as GBX 963.43. Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 950, with a volume of 497,570 shares changing hands.

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 876.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 846.33. The company has a market capitalization of £137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Banco Santander

In other Banco Santander news, insider Ana Patricia Botin purchased 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 848 per share, with a total value of £848,000. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services. The company also provides asset management and private banking services; and insurance products.

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