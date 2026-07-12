Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Santander restated a "buy" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Banco Santander from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the bank's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the bank's stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the bank's stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the bank's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the bank's stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company's stock.

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SAN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 5,917,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718,698. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.66 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA NYSE: SAN is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe's largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group's core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

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