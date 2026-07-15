Banco Santander (SAN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Banco Santander to post earnings of $0.2886 per share and revenue of $17.9593 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 26.92%.The business had revenue of $17.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,772 shares of the bank's stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Santander reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Santander from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA NYSE: SAN is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe's largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group's core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

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