Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. Bancorp updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.650-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 5.950-6.050 EPS.

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Bancorp Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of Bancorp stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. 926,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,850. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,929 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,183 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company's stock.

Key Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter diluted EPS rose 14.2% year over year to $1.45, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.37. Net income increased to $60.7 million from $59.8 million a year earlier. The Bancorp Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter diluted EPS rose 14.2% year over year to $1.45, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.37. Net income increased to $60.7 million from $59.8 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Fintech activity remained strong: gross dollar volume on prepaid, debit and credit cards climbed 22.5% year over year to $53.45 billion, while average deposits increased 4.4% to $8.41 billion. Management cited growth in loans and fintech fees, improving credit quality and cost efficiencies.

Fintech activity remained strong: gross dollar volume on prepaid, debit and credit cards climbed 22.5% year over year to $53.45 billion, while average deposits increased 4.4% to $8.41 billion. Management cited growth in loans and fintech fees, improving credit quality and cost efficiencies. Positive Sentiment: The Bancorp repurchased $50 million of stock during the quarter and raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $5.95–$6.05, above the $5.92 consensus estimate. It maintained 2027 EPS guidance of $8.10–$8.30. Bancorp Boosts Second-Quarter Earnings on Strong Fintech Growth

The Bancorp repurchased $50 million of stock during the quarter and raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $5.95–$6.05, above the $5.92 consensus estimate. It maintained 2027 EPS guidance of $8.10–$8.30. Neutral Sentiment: Return on equity improved to 34.7% from 28.4%, although return on assets declined to 2.51% from 2.64%. Loans reached $7.07 billion, supporting continued balance-sheet growth.

Return on equity improved to 34.7% from 28.4%, although return on assets declined to 2.51% from 2.64%. Loans reached $7.07 billion, supporting continued balance-sheet growth. Negative Sentiment: Fourth-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $1.65–$1.75 had a midpoint below the $1.75 analyst consensus, potentially signaling near-term earnings pressure.

Fourth-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $1.65–$1.75 had a midpoint below the $1.75 analyst consensus, potentially signaling near-term earnings pressure. Negative Sentiment: Net interest margin contracted to 3.85% from 4.44% in the prior-year quarter, which may weigh on future interest income even as fee-based fintech revenue expands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bancorp from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TBBK

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

See Also

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