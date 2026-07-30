Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.950-6.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bancorp also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Get Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bancorp from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TBBK

Bancorp Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of Bancorp stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. 926,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 26.92%.Bancorp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancorp will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,903 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,574,000 after purchasing an additional 455,265 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,685 shares of the bank's stock worth $72,360,000 after acquiring an additional 219,351 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 209,268 shares of the bank's stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 157,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,691 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,772 shares of the bank's stock valued at $208,327,000 after buying an additional 126,302 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here