Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bancorp also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.950-6.050 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bancorp from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.40.

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Bancorp Trading Down 4.2%

TBBK stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.78. 926,421 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Bancorp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,929 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,183 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company's stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

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