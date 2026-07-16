Bancorp (TBBK) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Bancorp to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $166.6940 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.17 million. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bancorp Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $68.35 on Thursday. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bancorp from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBK

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, EVP Erika R. Caesar sold 4,470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $269,451.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,982,006.40. This represents a 11.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 24,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,506.08. This trade represents a 25.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,929 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,183 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

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