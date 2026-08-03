Bancorp's (TBBK) "Outperform" Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $79.00 target price on the bank's stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company's current price.

TBBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.17.

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Bancorp Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.05. 275,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.91% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Bancorp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bancorp by 98.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,696 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the bank's stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,183 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,523 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,173 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

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