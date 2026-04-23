Bandwidth (BAND) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Bandwidth to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $201.5720 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAND opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.98 million, a PE ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other news, CFO Daryl E. Raiford sold 17,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $263,392.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,965.15. This represents a 24.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bandwidth from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAND

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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