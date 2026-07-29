Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $217.04 million. Bandwidth's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bandwidth updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.450-0.490 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 1.710-1.790 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Bandwidth's conference call:

Q2 exceeded expectations , with revenue up 22% year over year to $220 million, adjusted EBITDA up 27% to $28 million, record 18.3% EBITDA margin, and free cash flow of $24 million.

, with revenue up 22% year over year to $220 million, adjusted EBITDA up 27% to $28 million, record 18.3% EBITDA margin, and free cash flow of $24 million. AI-driven demand is producing larger customer opportunities, including five new or expanded $1 million-plus contracts in Q2; 100% included Maestro or AI services, while commercial net revenue retention reached 113% and customer name retention remained above 99%.

Bandwidth raised its full-year 2026 outlook to $900 million-$910 million of revenue and $123 million-$125 million of adjusted EBITDA, citing enterprise customer deployments, Salesforce Agentforce activity, and margin benefits from its owned network.

Salesforce traffic has begun flowing, but management excluded future Salesforce contributions and the ramp of five recent enterprise wins from its guidance, suggesting potential upside but also uncertainty around deployment timing.

The company lowered its expected political campaign revenue contribution to $13 million from approximately $15 million, and the new convertible notes increased the estimated diluted share count, contributing to a more modest full-year EPS outlook of $1.71-$1.79.

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Bandwidth Stock Performance

BAND stock traded down $14.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.79. 2,841,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,140. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.98 and a beta of 2.92.

Key Stories Impacting Bandwidth

Here are the key news stories impacting Bandwidth this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue reached approximately $220 million, up 22% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA increased 27% to $28 million. The company also reported a record 18% adjusted EBITDA margin. Bandwidth Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue reached approximately $220 million, up 22% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA increased 27% to $28 million. The company also reported a record 18% adjusted EBITDA margin. Positive Sentiment: Bandwidth earned $0.37 per share, exceeding the $0.36 consensus estimate, and revenue of $219.9 million surpassed expectations of $217.0 million. Bandwidth Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Bandwidth earned $0.37 per share, exceeding the $0.36 consensus estimate, and revenue of $219.9 million surpassed expectations of $217.0 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised third-quarter guidance to $231 million-$235 million in revenue and $0.45-$0.49 in EPS, above analyst estimates of $223.6 million and $0.40, respectively. Full-year 2026 guidance also increased to $900 million-$910 million in revenue and $1.71-$1.79 in EPS, above consensus. Bandwidth Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Strong AI-Driven Demand

Management raised third-quarter guidance to $231 million-$235 million in revenue and $0.45-$0.49 in EPS, above analyst estimates of $223.6 million and $0.40, respectively. Full-year 2026 guidance also increased to $900 million-$910 million in revenue and $1.71-$1.79 in EPS, above consensus. Positive Sentiment: Demand for voice-AI communications, enterprise modernization, and strategic customer wins of more than $1 million are supporting the company’s growth outlook.

Demand for voice-AI communications, enterprise modernization, and strategic customer wins of more than $1 million are supporting the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The quarterly EPS result declined slightly from $0.38 a year earlier, despite the company’s strong revenue growth and higher guidance.

The quarterly EPS result declined slightly from $0.38 a year earlier, despite the company’s strong revenue growth and higher guidance. Negative Sentiment: Shares decreased sharply on unusually heavy trading volume, suggesting that investors may have been selling into the earnings strength or viewing the results as insufficient relative to elevated expectations. Bandwidth also remains marginally unprofitable, with a negative net margin, and its high beta indicates substantial volatility.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $272,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,602.30. This represents a 39.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $858,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,337.36. This represents a 19.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,523. Insiders own 5.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $128,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at $174,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bandwidth

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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