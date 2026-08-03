Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Trading 10.1% Higher - Here's What Happened

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) traded up 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.1110. 360,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 876,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bandwidth from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Trading Up 9.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.84 and a beta of 2.92.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.490 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,031,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,263,174.64. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daryl E. Raiford sold 4,228 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $271,226.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,253.85. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 107,844 shares of company stock valued at $6,449,671 in the last 90 days. 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bandwidth by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,300 shares of the company's stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at about $6,592,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $1,622,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 51.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,873 shares of the company's stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 166,423 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

Further Reading

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