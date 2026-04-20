Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Stock Price

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underperform" rating on the stock. Bank of America's target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock's current price.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.67.

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Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.Fortune Brands Innovations's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations NYSE: FBIN, formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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