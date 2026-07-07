Bank of America Increases SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $165.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SN. National Bank Financial set a $145.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SharkNinja from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.00.

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SharkNinja Trading Up 1.0%

SharkNinja stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.37. 639,636 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,132. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of $83.12 and a fifty-two week high of $154.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm's 50 day moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average is $118.90.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SharkNinja

In other SharkNinja news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,872 shares of the company's stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 169.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,301 shares of the company's stock worth $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 317,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company's stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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