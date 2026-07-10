Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $254.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.13.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,506,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's 50 day moving average is $236.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.88. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $154.80 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The stock has a market cap of $617.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the second quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company's stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,959,262 shares of the company's stock worth $497,594,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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