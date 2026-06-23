Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Reaches New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.01 and last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 29775488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

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Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: BofA’s latest homebuyer survey found that 53% of respondents now favor buying a home over renting or moving in with family, the first majority preference since 2023. That could support Bank of America’s mortgage, consumer banking, and loan-demand outlook if housing activity improves. Article Title

BofA’s latest homebuyer survey found that 53% of respondents now favor buying a home over renting or moving in with family, the first majority preference since 2023. That could support Bank of America’s mortgage, consumer banking, and loan-demand outlook if housing activity improves. Positive Sentiment: BofA also raised its year-end view on Japanese equities, saying the Nikkei still has room to run in 2026. Calls like this reinforce the bank’s credibility as a global markets strategist and may be viewed favorably by investors. Article Title

BofA also raised its year-end view on Japanese equities, saying the Nikkei still has room to run in 2026. Calls like this reinforce the bank’s credibility as a global markets strategist and may be viewed favorably by investors. Positive Sentiment: BofA’s semiconductors team said AI could create another $1 trillion opportunity for chip stocks, a bullish message for a key growth area in capital markets and wealth-management client activity. Article Title

BofA’s semiconductors team said AI could create another $1 trillion opportunity for chip stocks, a bullish message for a key growth area in capital markets and wealth-management client activity. Neutral Sentiment: The bank sharply shifted its Fed forecast, now expecting three rate hikes in 2026 and no rate cuts until 2028. This is a meaningful macro call, but its direct impact on BAC is mixed because higher rates can help net interest income while also increasing credit and funding concerns. Article Title

The bank sharply shifted its Fed forecast, now expecting three rate hikes in 2026 and no rate cuts until 2028. This is a meaningful macro call, but its direct impact on BAC is mixed because higher rates can help net interest income while also increasing credit and funding concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted BAC as a value stock candidate and noted Berkshire Hathaway’s long-term support, which may remind investors of the bank’s lower valuation versus peers, but does not appear to be a fresh catalyst. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted BAC as a value stock candidate and noted Berkshire Hathaway’s long-term support, which may remind investors of the bank’s lower valuation versus peers, but does not appear to be a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: BofA’s more hawkish inflation view implies the Federal Reserve may keep policy restrictive longer, which could pressure credit demand, borrowing activity, and economic growth if rates stay elevated. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $411.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vilga Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vilga Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Bank of America by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,012 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Lavelle Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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