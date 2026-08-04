Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.28 and last traded at $63.0460, with a volume of 6524149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.48.

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Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expansion in international investment banking: BAC appointed Simbah Mutasa to lead its Africa franchise and Sjoerd van Hooijdonk to head its Benelux business. The hires signal an effort to capture more corporate and investment-banking mandates in those regions, potentially supporting fee revenue. Bank of America Taps New Africa, Benelux Investment Bank Leads

BAC appointed Simbah Mutasa to lead its Africa franchise and Sjoerd van Hooijdonk to head its Benelux business. The hires signal an effort to capture more corporate and investment-banking mandates in those regions, potentially supporting fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Strong industry and research franchise: Bank of America analysts highlighted large expected artificial-intelligence infrastructure spending by hyperscalers and maintained bullish views on semiconductor companies, including SK Hynix and Micron. Although these calls do not directly change BAC’s earnings, they underscore the reach of its research and investment-banking platform and potential capital-markets opportunities tied to AI spending. Hyperscaler Capex Tops $1.2 Trillion

Bank of America analysts highlighted large expected artificial-intelligence infrastructure spending by hyperscalers and maintained bullish views on semiconductor companies, including SK Hynix and Micron. Although these calls do not directly change BAC’s earnings, they underscore the reach of its research and investment-banking platform and potential capital-markets opportunities tied to AI spending. Neutral Sentiment: Reported stake in IREN: BAC disclosed a 5.8% stake in AI cloud company IREN, which helped draw attention to the bank’s exposure to the fast-growing AI infrastructure theme. The investment could generate gains, but the disclosure alone has no clear near-term effect on BAC’s core earnings. IREN Stock Jumps on BofA’s 5.8% Stake

BAC disclosed a 5.8% stake in AI cloud company IREN, which helped draw attention to the bank’s exposure to the fast-growing AI infrastructure theme. The investment could generate gains, but the disclosure alone has no clear near-term effect on BAC’s core earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Community investment: BAC committed more than $1 million to Texas flood recovery, bringing its total regional support to $3 million. The initiative benefits the bank’s reputation but is unlikely to materially affect valuation. BofA Commits Over $1 Million to Support Texas Flood Recovery

BAC committed more than $1 million to Texas flood recovery, bringing its total regional support to $3 million. The initiative benefits the bank’s reputation but is unlikely to materially affect valuation. Negative Sentiment: Compliance risk remains unresolved: BAC disclosed that resolving a 2024 OCC consent order could include monetary penalties. The possibility of additional fines and ongoing remediation costs weighs on investors and could pressure profitability. Bank of America’s New Disclosure Highlights Compliance Risk

BAC disclosed that resolving a 2024 OCC consent order could include monetary penalties. The possibility of additional fines and ongoing remediation costs weighs on investors and could pressure profitability. Negative Sentiment: Senior banker departure: Citi hired Rohan Sen, a Bank of America managing director who spent 11 years in technology investment banking, to lead its technology-services coverage. The move could modestly weaken BAC’s dealmaking bench and illustrates intense competition for experienced bankers. Citi Hires Bank of America’s Rohan Sen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Autonomous Res reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Up 1.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $448.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,844,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $2,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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