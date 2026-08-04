Go Pro
→ 1 Stock to Own by July 31st (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Bank of America logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank of America shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.28, supported by generally positive analyst sentiment. The stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $64.08.
  • The bank increased its quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share from $0.28, implying a $1.28 annualized payout and a 2.0% yield.
  • Growth initiatives include expanding international investment banking and exposure to AI infrastructure, but unresolved compliance issues and the departure of a senior technology banker remain potential headwinds.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.28 and last traded at $63.0460, with a volume of 6524149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.48.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Expansion in international investment banking: BAC appointed Simbah Mutasa to lead its Africa franchise and Sjoerd van Hooijdonk to head its Benelux business. The hires signal an effort to capture more corporate and investment-banking mandates in those regions, potentially supporting fee revenue. Bank of America Taps New Africa, Benelux Investment Bank Leads
  • Positive Sentiment: Strong industry and research franchise: Bank of America analysts highlighted large expected artificial-intelligence infrastructure spending by hyperscalers and maintained bullish views on semiconductor companies, including SK Hynix and Micron. Although these calls do not directly change BAC’s earnings, they underscore the reach of its research and investment-banking platform and potential capital-markets opportunities tied to AI spending. Hyperscaler Capex Tops $1.2 Trillion
  • Neutral Sentiment: Reported stake in IREN: BAC disclosed a 5.8% stake in AI cloud company IREN, which helped draw attention to the bank’s exposure to the fast-growing AI infrastructure theme. The investment could generate gains, but the disclosure alone has no clear near-term effect on BAC’s core earnings. IREN Stock Jumps on BofA’s 5.8% Stake
  • Neutral Sentiment: Community investment: BAC committed more than $1 million to Texas flood recovery, bringing its total regional support to $3 million. The initiative benefits the bank’s reputation but is unlikely to materially affect valuation. BofA Commits Over $1 Million to Support Texas Flood Recovery
  • Negative Sentiment: Compliance risk remains unresolved: BAC disclosed that resolving a 2024 OCC consent order could include monetary penalties. The possibility of additional fines and ongoing remediation costs weighs on investors and could pressure profitability. Bank of America’s New Disclosure Highlights Compliance Risk
  • Negative Sentiment: Senior banker departure: Citi hired Rohan Sen, a Bank of America managing director who spent 11 years in technology investment banking, to lead its technology-services coverage. The move could modestly weaken BAC’s dealmaking bench and illustrates intense competition for experienced bankers. Citi Hires Bank of America’s Rohan Sen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Autonomous Res reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Up 1.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $448.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,844,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $2,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bank of America Right Now?

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
Musk signed a massive deal with this $5 stock
Musk signed a massive deal with this $5 stock
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines