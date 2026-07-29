Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 2.4% - What's Next?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)'s share price dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.91 and last traded at $61.0930. 37,598,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 38,635,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.62.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target for Bank of America from $62.50 to $68.00 and upgraded its view to “overweight,” implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst price-target report

JPMorgan raised its price target for from $62.50 to $68.00 and upgraded its view to “overweight,” implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS forecast for BAC to $4.64 from $4.53 and its FY2027 estimate to $5.20 from $5.13. The revisions indicate improving expectations for the bank’s earnings outlook, although the FY2026 estimate is broadly in line with consensus. Bank of America earnings estimates

Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS forecast for BAC to $4.64 from $4.53 and its FY2027 estimate to $5.20 from $5.13. The revisions indicate improving expectations for the bank’s earnings outlook, although the FY2026 estimate is broadly in line with consensus. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America has also been identified as a potential beneficiary of artificial-intelligence adoption, with strategists projecting margin expansion through 2027 as technology investments improve efficiency.

Bank of America has also been identified as a potential beneficiary of artificial-intelligence adoption, with strategists projecting margin expansion through 2027 as technology investments improve efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: The bank launched an expanded Travel Center powered by Rocket Travel by Agoda, offering nearly one million travel options and more flexible payment and rewards features. The initiative could support customer engagement, but its near-term effect on revenue is unclear. Bank of America Travel Center announcement

The bank launched an expanded Travel Center powered by Rocket Travel by Agoda, offering nearly one million travel options and more flexible payment and rewards features. The initiative could support customer engagement, but its near-term effect on revenue is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America’s reported ownership stake in Umicore has hovered around the 3% disclosure threshold after multiple crossings. The filing is primarily regulatory and does not appear material to BAC’s operating outlook.

Bank of America’s reported ownership stake in Umicore has hovered around the 3% disclosure threshold after multiple crossings. The filing is primarily regulatory and does not appear material to BAC’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Bank stocks broadly retreated from recent records before the Fed meeting. Concerns that policymakers could keep rates higher—or potentially raise rates—have increased volatility and encouraged profit-taking across the financial sector, pressuring BAC along with JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citi and Wells Fargo. Bank stocks retreat ahead of Fed meeting

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Autonomous Res decreased their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $433.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Bank of America's payout ratio is 25.69%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here