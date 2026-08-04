Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

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Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.37 million, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.79. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2,543.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,507 shares of the bank's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 124.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the bank's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company's stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is the bank holding company for Bank of Marin, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Novato, California. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its operating philosophy emphasizes personalized service and strong local relationships across the San Francisco North Bay region.

The company's core product offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and time certificates of deposit.

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