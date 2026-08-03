Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target points to a potential upside of 6.85% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.50.

Get NTB alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on NTB

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NTB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,623. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.51. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $40.59 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

In other news, CEO Michael W. Collins sold 20,621 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $1,211,896.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,562,754.94. This trade represents a 25.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Terence Feldman sold 7,500 shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $449,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $342,437.22. This trade represents a 56.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,392 shares of company stock worth $7,394,587. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,391 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,537 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,385 shares of the bank's stock valued at $40,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 204.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, commonly known as Butterfield, is a Bermuda-based provider of banking and wealth management services. Founded in 1858, the firm has grown from a local colonial bank into an international financial institution. With a focus on personalized client service, Butterfield offers a comprehensive suite of banking and fiduciary solutions to private individuals, families, and corporate clients.

The bank's core activities include private banking, retail and commercial lending, trust and corporate administration, and fund services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son wasn't on the list.

While Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here