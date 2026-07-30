Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 14.13%.

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Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 12,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.17. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 321,908 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 30,126 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOTJ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is the bank holding company for The Bank of the James, a Virginia-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. Established in the early 20th century, the organization has developed a reputation for community banking with a focus on personalized service. As a NASDAQ-listed entity under the ticker BOTJ, the holding company oversees a network of full-service branches throughout Central and Southwestern Virginia.

The Bank of the James offers a comprehensive suite of consumer and commercial banking solutions.

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