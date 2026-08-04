Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) VP Jason Estes Sells 400 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) VP Jason Estes sold 400 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $20,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 105,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,428,246.25. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Bank7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 47,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,595. Bank7 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The firm's 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $485.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.86 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSVN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank7 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank7 from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank7 from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Bank7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank7 has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSVN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth $2,803,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 472,001 shares of the company's stock worth $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bank7 by 91.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,174 shares of the company's stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

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