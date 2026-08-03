BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on BankUnited from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BankUnited from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.73.

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BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 99,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,764. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $34.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $284.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $290.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. BankUnited's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $194,680.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,971,232.34. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $45,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,791.19. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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