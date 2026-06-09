Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) CEO Acquires $26,500.00 in Stock

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,523,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,260.80. This represents a 0.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wenbin Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Wenbin Qiu bought 16,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $50,240.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Wenbin Qiu bought 17,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Wenbin Qiu bought 11,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $29,810.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Wenbin Qiu bought 11,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $30,245.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Wenbin Qiu bought 12,100 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $30,008.00.

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Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $155.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.51. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.88.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The firm had revenue of $345.35 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Baozun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Baozun to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on BZUN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Baozun by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,238 shares of the technology company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Baozun by 4.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,254 shares of the technology company's stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,051 shares of the technology company's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Baozun by 51.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Baozun by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

Further Reading

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