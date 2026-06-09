Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) CEO Acquires $27,700.00 in Stock

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,533,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,248,825.44. This represents a 0.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wenbin Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Wenbin Qiu bought 16,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,240.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Wenbin Qiu bought 17,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Wenbin Qiu bought 11,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,810.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Wenbin Qiu bought 11,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $30,245.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Wenbin Qiu bought 12,100 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,008.00.

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Baozun Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The company had revenue of $345.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 75,465,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 754,659 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 754,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 579.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,052 shares of the technology company's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 122,865 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Baozun by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,414,558 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 113,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Baozun by 346.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 97,134 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Baozun to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Baozun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Baozun

About Baozun

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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