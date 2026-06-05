Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) CEO Wenbin Qiu Purchases 10,000 Shares

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,503,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,955,183.36. This trade represents a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wenbin Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Wenbin Qiu bought 16,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,240.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Wenbin Qiu bought 17,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 11,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $29,810.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Wenbin Qiu bought 11,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $30,245.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Wenbin Qiu bought 12,100 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $30,008.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Wenbin Qiu bought 12,400 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $30,132.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Wenbin Qiu bought 11,650 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $30,057.00.

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Baozun Price Performance

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.51. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $345.35 million during the quarter. Baozun had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,238 shares of the technology company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Baozun by 4.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,254 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,051 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Baozun by 51.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baozun by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Baozun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Baozun to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZUN

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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