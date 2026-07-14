Barclays Boosts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $147.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $139.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.20% from the company's previous close.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.40.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $135.86 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,603,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,597,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 621.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $168,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,129.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,065 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $102,525,000 after purchasing an additional 715,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,848 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,105,000 after purchasing an additional 474,989 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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