Barclays Cuts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $150.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock's current price.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $171.27.

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PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $124.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average is $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PTC has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,396 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 55,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,399,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 163,512 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PTC by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 62,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tensor Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,132,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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