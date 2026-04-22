Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the bank's stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.83.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 206,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In related news, EVP Derek Steward sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $46,493.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $865,001.22. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.03 per share, with a total value of $265,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,317,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,771,611.79. This represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,774. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 10.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 24,624 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth about $2,466,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zions Bancorporation, N.A. this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target to $78 and reiterated a Buy, implying ~26% upside vs. the current price — a high-profile upgrade that tends to lift investor sentiment. DA Davidson PT Raise

DA Davidson raised its price target to $78 and reiterated a Buy, implying ~26% upside vs. the current price — a high-profile upgrade that tends to lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: Zions reported $1.56 EPS ($232M net), beating consensus and citing lower funding costs, improved interest-earning asset mix, solid loan/deposit growth and improved credit quality — core fundamentals that support valuation and dividend/earnings outlook. Q1 Press Release

Q1 results: Zions reported $1.56 EPS ($232M net), beating consensus and citing lower funding costs, improved interest-earning asset mix, solid loan/deposit growth and improved credit quality — core fundamentals that support valuation and dividend/earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst notes and commentary highlight upside from net interest income (NII) and underwriting strength — pieces suggesting further earnings leverage in 2026 if NII momentum continues. Seeking Alpha: NII Upswing

Analyst notes and commentary highlight upside from net interest income (NII) and underwriting strength — pieces suggesting further earnings leverage in 2026 if NII momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its target to $68 and gave an Outperform rating; Royal Bank of Canada bumped its PT to $68 (Sector Perform). These lifts add credibility but are mixed in conviction. Analyst PTs (Baird, RBC)

Robert W. Baird raised its target to $68 and gave an Outperform rating; Royal Bank of Canada bumped its PT to $68 (Sector Perform). These lifts add credibility but are mixed in conviction. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its PT to $67 but kept a Neutral rating; TD Cowen and Truist raised PTs modestly to $65 and $66 respectively (both Hold). These moves are modest upgrades that temper, rather than dramatically change, consensus. JPM/TD Cowen/Truist Notes

JPMorgan raised its PT to $67 but kept a Neutral rating; TD Cowen and Truist raised PTs modestly to $65 and $66 respectively (both Hold). These moves are modest upgrades that temper, rather than dramatically change, consensus. Neutral Sentiment: TipRanks and other analyst commentary flag near-term NII headwinds but still see positive 2026 operating leverage; this is a mixed signal — supportive long term but caution near term. TipRanks Note

TipRanks and other analyst commentary flag near-term NII headwinds but still see positive 2026 operating leverage; this is a mixed signal — supportive long term but caution near term. Negative Sentiment: Revenue for Q1 came in slightly below consensus ($849M vs. ~$854M) and the company cited rising expenses — factors that could cap near-term upside if revenue growth and expense control don’t accelerate. Zacks: Revenue/Expense Note

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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