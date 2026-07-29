Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Price

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $555.00 to $553.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $521.00 to $513.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.00.

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S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $423.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.95. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,873,340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,451,971,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,161,498,000 after acquiring an additional 600,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,354,796,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,398,991,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $4.83 versus the $4.81 consensus, while revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $4.15 billion, topping the $4.12 billion estimate. Record performance in Ratings and Indices supported margins, profit and cash flow. S&P Global Reports Second Quarter Results

Adjusted EPS was $4.83 versus the $4.81 consensus, while revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $4.15 billion, topping the $4.12 billion estimate. Record performance in Ratings and Indices supported margins, profit and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Capital-return plans provide support. S&P Global expects more than $7 billion in 2026 share repurchases, which could enhance per-share results and signal confidence in long-term cash generation. S&P Global buyback and outlook report

S&P Global expects more than $7 billion in 2026 share repurchases, which could enhance per-share results and signal confidence in long-term cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisitions expand growth opportunities. The planned purchases of datacenterHawk and a majority stake in Agusto & Company would broaden S&P Global’s data-center, infrastructure, power-market and African credit-ratings businesses. S&P Global datacenterHawk acquisition

The planned purchases of datacenterHawk and a majority stake in Agusto & Company would broaden S&P Global’s data-center, infrastructure, power-market and African credit-ratings businesses. Neutral Sentiment: The Case-Shiller index showed U.S. home prices rose 1.1% annually in May, although prices fell 4.2% in real terms. The report offers useful market data but is unlikely to materially affect SPGI valuation. S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index report

The Case-Shiller index showed U.S. home prices rose 1.1% annually in May, although prices fell 4.2% in real terms. The report offers useful market data but is unlikely to materially affect SPGI valuation. Negative Sentiment: Guidance is the key pressure point. S&P Global forecast 2026 adjusted EPS of $17.50–$17.75, below prevailing analyst expectations. The cautious outlook may overshadow the quarterly beat and help explain the stock’s decline. In addition, Erste Group cut its FY2027 EPS estimate to $20.32 from $20.92, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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