Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Price

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Archer Daniels Midland from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $79.67.

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Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $22.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 54,746 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADM reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.84, well above the $1.42–$1.49 analyst consensus and nearly double the $0.93 reported a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.2% year over year to $22.68 billion. ADM Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

ADM reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.84, well above the $1.42–$1.49 analyst consensus and nearly double the $0.93 reported a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.2% year over year to $22.68 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance for a second time, now expecting approximately $5.15 to $5.60, up from $4.15 to $4.70 previously and above the roughly $4.63 analyst consensus. ADM raises annual profit forecast

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance for a second time, now expecting approximately $5.15 to $5.60, up from $4.15 to $4.70 previously and above the roughly $4.63 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Strong oilseed crushing margins, improved soybean-processing prospects and solid ethanol performance supported the earnings beat. Management also cited a favorable U.S. biofuels policy outlook, making biofuels an increasingly important growth driver. Biofuels Boom Powers Another ADM Outlook Raise

Strong oilseed crushing margins, improved soybean-processing prospects and solid ethanol performance supported the earnings beat. Management also cited a favorable U.S. biofuels policy outlook, making biofuels an increasingly important growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Although earnings exceeded expectations, quarterly revenue of $22.68 billion was modestly below the $22.75 billion analyst estimate, indicating that the bullish reaction is primarily tied to profitability and guidance rather than sales growth alone. ADM Q2 key metrics

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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