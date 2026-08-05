Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Price

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $218.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock's current price.

DVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $217.50.

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View Our Latest Analysis on DVA

DaVita Stock Down 2.4%

DVA stock opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.36. DaVita has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $247.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,029.60. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. This represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DaVita by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company's stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 636,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $49,164,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,493.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,706,000 after purchasing an additional 335,809 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,713,000 after purchasing an additional 269,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in DaVita by 2,905.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,221 shares of the company's stock worth $30,324,000 after buying an additional 220,628 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DaVita this week:

Positive Sentiment: DaVita delivered adjusted EPS of $4.02 , exceeding consensus estimates of roughly $3.88–$4.01. Revenue rose 5.2% year over year to $3.554 billion , above the $3.50 billion estimate, while adjusted operating income reached $579 million and free cash flow was $256 million. DaVita Inc. Second Quarter 2026 Results

DaVita delivered adjusted EPS of , exceeding consensus estimates of roughly $3.88–$4.01. Revenue rose 5.2% year over year to , above the $3.50 billion estimate, while adjusted operating income reached $579 million and free cash flow was $256 million. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted continued U.S. dialysis treatment-volume growth, strategic execution, and investments in kidney-care innovation. Earnings increased substantially from $2.95 per share in the prior-year quarter. DaVita Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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