Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.49% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.77.

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Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business's 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $674,437,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $423,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866,285 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 610.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,177,304 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $146,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,153,383 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086,564 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 458.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,002,765 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $103,892,000 after buying an additional 7,391,361 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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