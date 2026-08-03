Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Price

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 2.37%.The company had revenue of $990.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 107.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,418 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 505,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,045 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company's stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sensata Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sensata Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Sensata Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here