Barclays Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $101.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology company's stock. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.55% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LOGI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Logitech International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Logitech International from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Logitech International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.00.

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Logitech International Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of LOGI opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.42. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $83.32 and a 12 month high of $129.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 14.69%.Logitech International's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,820 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $227,859,000 after buying an additional 1,570,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,190,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $219,489,000 after buying an additional 1,322,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Logitech International by 2,227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,742 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $98,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,805 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,402,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,248,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Logitech International

Here are the key news stories impacting Logitech International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Logitech reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share , well above the $1.26 consensus estimate and up from $1.26 a year earlier. Revenue increased 7% to approximately $1.23 billion , also exceeding expectations of $1.20 billion. Logitech Announces Q1 Fiscal Year 2027 Results

Logitech reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of , well above the $1.26 consensus estimate and up from $1.26 a year earlier. Revenue increased 7% to approximately , also exceeding expectations of $1.20 billion. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved faster than sales: third-party data indicated gross profit rose 26.9% and operating profit 59.5%, while net income increased 61.4% to $235.7 million. Operating cash flow grew 33.3% to $166.7 million, and cash and equivalents reached $1.75 billion. Logitech Q1 2027 Financial Results

Profitability improved faster than sales: third-party data indicated gross profit rose 26.9% and operating profit 59.5%, while net income increased 61.4% to $235.7 million. Operating cash flow grew 33.3% to $166.7 million, and cash and equivalents reached $1.75 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company’s gaming, video collaboration and peripherals businesses helped produce better-than-expected results, reinforcing the view that demand remains resilient. Logitech Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

The company’s gaming, video collaboration and peripherals businesses helped produce better-than-expected results, reinforcing the view that demand remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: Logitech’s preliminary second-quarter revenue outlook of roughly $1.2 billion was broadly in line with Wall Street expectations, offering no major positive or negative guidance surprise.

Logitech’s preliminary second-quarter revenue outlook of roughly was broadly in line with Wall Street expectations, offering no major positive or negative guidance surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Management announced Logitech G PLAY 2026 events in Los Angeles, Warsaw and Shanghai for September. The events may support brand engagement and gaming product visibility but are unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Logitech G PLAY 2026 Announcement

Management announced Logitech G PLAY 2026 events in Los Angeles, Warsaw and Shanghai for September. The events may support brand engagement and gaming product visibility but are unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that the quarterly beat benefited significantly from a refund of U.S. tariffs. Because this appears to be a one-time benefit, investors may question how sustainable the unusually strong earnings growth will be. Logitech Beats Forecasts After U.S. Tariff Refund

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company's product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

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